Weather Authority: Rainy, cooler Saturday ahead
PHILADELPHIA - A band of heavy precipitation will roll into the region on Saturday morning and dump buckets of rain.
Rain will clear overnight Saturday and lead to a high of 68 on Sunday with afternoon and evening storms possible.
Sun returns on Monday with a high of 63.
SATURDAY: Washout, cooler. High: 50, Low: 47
SUNDAY: Warmer, PM storms. High: 68, Low: 49
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 63, Low: 50