Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Rainy, cooler Saturday ahead

By and
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29’s Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Friday update)

FOX 29's Jeff Robbins has the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - A band of heavy precipitation will roll into the region on Saturday morning and dump buckets of rain.

Rain will clear overnight Saturday and lead to a high of 68 on Sunday with afternoon and evening storms possible.

Sun returns on Monday with a high of 63.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

SATURDAY: Washout, cooler. High: 50, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Warmer, PM storms. High: 68, Low: 49

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 63, Low: 50