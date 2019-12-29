Weather Authority: Rainy Monday ahead of dry New Year's Eve

The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy Monday ahead of a dry New Year's Eve.

Rain is expected in the morning. Conditions shoudl remain cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder is also possible.

New Jersey and Delaware should expect less rain overall.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Poconos through 4 p.m.

Monday's high will be around 54 degrees.

Intervals of clouds and sunshine are in the forecast for New Year's Eve Tuesday.

Temperatures should top out around 50 degrees and hit a a low of about 33 degrees by midnight. The skies should be dry and partly cloudy for fireworks over the Delaware River.

New Year's Day will see lower temperatures, with a high of 43 degrees for the Mummers Parade.

___

MONDAY: Rain. High: 54 Low: 40

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 43 Low: 28

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 39

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 54 Low: 49

___

