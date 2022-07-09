Weather Authority: Rainy, cool Saturday makes way for perfect, sunny Sunday

It's a rainy day to start off this weekend with showers expected throughout the morning.

The wet weather will stick around for most of the day as rain and clouds keep temperatures cool in the mid 70s.

Showers are expected to come to an end Sunday evening with the sun making a comeback all day Sunday.

Lots of sun and a high of 84 is set to make Sunday the perfect end to the week.

Next week's forecast looks to bring more showers, along with some high temperatures in the 90s.

___

SATURDAY: Morning showers. High: 76.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Less Humid. High: 84. Low: 66

MONDAY: Still nice. High: 86. Low: 64

TUESDAY: Humid again. High: 92. Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Storms. High: 90. Low: 74

THURSDAY: Few Storms. High: 88. Low: 72

FRIDAY: Sunny Skies. High: 86. Low: 66