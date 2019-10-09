Weather Authority: Rainy Wednesday with breezy conditions

The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy Wednesday with breezy conditions.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 59 degrees. Occasional rain showers are expected, with mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue to dominate the forecast for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will rise up to 70 degrees by Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: Showers: 59 Low: 53

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 66 Low: 54

FRIDAY Mostly cloudy. High: 64 Low: 51

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 70 Low: 51

SUNDAY: Partly. High: 67 Low: 46