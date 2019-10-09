Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Rainy Wednesday with breezy conditions

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authoritiy: 7-Day Forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio delivers your 7-day forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy Wednesday with breezy conditions.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 59 degrees. Occasional rain showers are expected, with mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue to dominate the forecast for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will rise up to 70 degrees by Saturday.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

WEDNESDAY: Showers: 59 Low: 53

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 66 Low: 54

FRIDAY Mostly cloudy. High: 64 Low: 51

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 70 Low: 51

SUNDAY: Partly. High: 67 Low: 46