Weather Authority: Saturday showers ahead of severe storms Sunday

Sunny weather seems to be taking a break this weekend, as rain takes center stage Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers into the afternoon and overnight. However, FOX 29's Scott Williams says it won't be washout - so don't cancel those Saturday plans! Highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

More rain on Sunday with showers and storms moving in as early as late morning into the afternoon. Highs expected around the 80s.

A risk of severe storms with end the weekend with threats of damaging wind gusts, flash flood threat, and hail. A brief isolated tornado also can't be ruled out, according to Williams.

Temperatures are on the rise next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Muggy, with a chance of storms by the middle and end of the week.

Saturday: Scattered showers. High: 76

Sunday: Scattered p.m. storms. High: 81, Low: 65

Monday: Warm. muggy. High: 87, Low: 71

Tuesday: Stays warm. High: 87, Low: 69

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 86, Low: 68

Thursday: Chance of storms. High: 86, Low: 70

Friday: Chance of storms. High: 85, Low: 72