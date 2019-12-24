Weather Authority: Seasonable Christmas Day with mild temps

A cold and clear Christmas Eve will give way to a seasonable Christmas Day across the Philadelphia area.

Temperatures will plummet into the 30s overnight and reach the freezing point by early morning. Only a few passing clouds will give Santa a clear flight as he soars into Philadelphia at midnight.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

On Christmas Day temperatures will rise to high 40s for across the Delaware Valley under partly cloudy skies. FOX 29's Forecast by the Numbers grades Christmas Day an 8 out of 10.

A look ahead to the weekend shows a slight chance of showers on Friday, with highs rising into the mid-50s by Sunday.



WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 31

THURSDAY: Partlycloudy. High: 48 Low: 38

FRIDAY: Cloudy. High: 53 Low: 39

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 54 Low: 40



