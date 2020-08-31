Weather Authority: Showers to end Monday evening leading to warmer Tuesday

Monday's high managed to reach 77 degrees. It wasn't a bad day, despite the clouds and spotty showers.

Monday night, the showers should end by 8 p.m., or so. Overnight will begin to dry out as a warm front moves through, setting the stage for a warm Tuesday. Mid-day temperatures should reach 80 degrees.

Expect highs in the mid-80s for the rest of the week as well, but come this weekend, temperatures will be cooling back off into the 70s.

