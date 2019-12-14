Weather Authority: Soggy Saturday turns into sunny and windy Sunday

The sun is slated to make an appearance Sunday. Temperatures will tumble to the mid-40s on Sunday amid partly cloudy conditions. Windy conditions will prevail Sunday into Monday.

Monday will see temperatures drop further, with a high of only 39 degrees.

Snow showers and a wintry mix are also in the forecast for Monday.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 40

MONDAY: Snow to wintry mix. High: 39 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Showers. High: 50 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 36 Low: 29