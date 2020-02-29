Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Spring-like temperatures greet the new week

FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast

FOX 29's Jeff Robbins delivers your 7-day forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - Temperatures rising to the low 60s will start the week and will remain through at least Wednesday.

Precipitation returns to to the forecast on Tuesday in the form of some afternoon rain showers.

___ 

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 46 Low: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60 Low: 34

TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 60 Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Showers. High: 60 Low: 49

___

