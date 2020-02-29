Weather Authority: Spring-like temperatures greet the new week

Temperatures rising to the low 60s will start the week and will remain through at least Wednesday.

Precipitation returns to to the forecast on Tuesday in the form of some afternoon rain showers.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 46 Low: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60 Low: 34

TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 60 Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Showers. High: 60 Low: 49

