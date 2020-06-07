Weather Authority: Summer-like conditions slated for region Monday

The Philadelphia area is slated to enjoy a beautiful Monday with temperatures in the 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Overnight conditions will remain dry and calm, with temperatures hovering around 60 degrees.

The heat will turn back up as the sun rises Monday. Expect most of the region to reach the 80-degree mark. Areas near the shore and in South Jersey could see milder temperatures in the mid-70s.

The favorable weather will continue for most of the week. A chance of a thunderstorm is expected on Thursday and some precipitation could impact the weekend.

MONDAY : Sunny, warm. High: 81, Low: 58

TUESDAY : Sunshine & clouds. High: 89, Low: 61

WEDNESDAY : Sunny & warm. High: 91, Low: 68

THURSDAY: Showers or storms. High: 85, Low: 73

