Weather Authority: Sunday soaker bringing lots of wind and possible flooding

article

Get the umbrellas ready, because Sunday is about to be a soaker!

By the time the wet weather wraps up early Monday morning, the Delaware Valley is expected to accumulate 1.5 to 3 inches of rain.

The closer you live to the shore, the more rain you get: 3 inches near the shore; 2 inches in Philadelphia and 1.5 inches farther west, like Lehigh Valley and Berks County.

Rain will arrive later in the morning on Sunday with scattered showers around lunchtime, and picking up by dinnertime.

Rounds of heavy rain will sweep over the region Sunday night, along with lightning and strong wind gusts.

And a windy Sunday it will be! The windiest area will be near the shore, including Ocean County, eastern Burlington County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Kent County, and Sussex County.

Those areas will see wind gusts up to 35 mph, while the rest of the area will experience winds around 15 mph, and gusts up to 25 mph.

So, if you have decorations outside, make sure they're secured.

The rain will end early Monday morning - just in time for your commute!

While we're mild in the 60s on Sunday, temperatures rapidly drop early Monday morning to the 30s in the suburbs.

The giant swing in temperatures will make for another windy day on Monday with 30-40 mph gusts with winds frequently blowing around 20 mph.

Tuesday will be less windy, but highs in the 40s stick around for the rest of the workweek.

7-Day Forecast:

Sunday: Becoming rainy and windy. Heavy rain Sunday night. Expect road flooding. High: 64.

Monday: Becoming sunny and much colder. High: 44.

Tuesday: Sunny and less windy. High: 44.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Flurries. Windy Again. High: 46.

Thursday: Sunny. Less Windy. High: 48.

Friday: Sunny. High: 48.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 50.