Weather Authority: Sunny afternoon will thaw frosty Monday morning to kick off warm week

Certainly still feels like winter on this spring Monday morning!

A frost warning is in effect for several counties across the Delaware Valley until 9 a.m. as some temperatures hover around freezing to kick of the work week.

However, layers will be your friend today, because the weather is about to get much more spring-like!

Afternoon sunshine will warm up the rest of day, bringing temperatures to a high of 65 degrees.

And that warm, pleasant weather is sticking around for most of the week as temps top out of 77 degrees by Thursday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Becoming windy. High: 65, Low: 51

TUESDAY: Best day of the week. High: 73, Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 75, Low: 56

THURSDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 77, Low: 62

FRIDAY: Windy, chilly. High: 60, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 58, Low: 40

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, cold. High: 64 Low: 41



