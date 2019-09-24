Weather Authority: Sunny, breezy Tuesday with seasonable temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area will experience more seasonable weather Tuesday compared to the first day of fall's summer-like conditions.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 78 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Temperatures will rise to the mid-80s by Thursday.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 78 Low: 57
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 81 Low: 62
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 85 Low: 58
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 79 Low: 59
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 86 Low: 66