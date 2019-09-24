Weather Authority: Sunny, breezy Tuesday with seasonable temps

The Philadelphia area will experience more seasonable weather Tuesday compared to the first day of fall's summer-like conditions.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 78 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Temperatures will rise to the mid-80s by Thursday.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 78 Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 81 Low: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 85 Low: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 79 Low: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 86 Low: 66