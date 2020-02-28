Weather Authority: Sunny, cold conditions continue for Saturday

Expect sunny and blustery conditions to continue through the Saturday in Philadelphia and surrounding areas before temperatures rebound Sunday.

Winds will subside on Saturday, but cold temperatures will remain. A high of 37 degrees with sun and intermittent clouds is expected for Philadelphia.

Temperatures will reach a high of 47 degrees Sunday before climbing to the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday.

___

Saturday: Cold, partly sunny. High: 37, Low: 26

Sunday: Sunny, chilly. High: 47, Low: 26

Monday: Mild, partly sunny. High: 60, Low: 33