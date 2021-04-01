Weather Authority: Sunny, cold Friday before weekend warm-up

Friday will bring plenty of sunshine with bitterly cold spring temperatures.

Temperatures dip below freezing overnight. Highs will top out in the low to mid-40s Friday with diminished winds.

Conditions will bounce back on Saturday with temperatures in the 50s before turning milder for your Easter Sunday.

The warm streak continues through the week with clear skies before a chance of rain Wednesday.

___

FRIDAY: Cold, sunny. High: 42, Low: 31

SATURDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 54, Low: 27

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 64, Low: 40

___

