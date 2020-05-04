Weather Authority: Sunny, cooler Tuesday ahead
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny Tuesday with cooler temperatures.
Tuesday won't be as windy as Monday but temperatures will drop to the lower 60s before dropping into the mid-50s on Wednesday.
Rain returns to the forecast on Wednesday with occasional showers.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, dry. High: 63, Low: 44
WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 59, Low: 46
THURSDAY: Slight chance of showers. High: 61, Low: 43
FRIDAY: Sunshine, cooler. High: 59, Low: 44
