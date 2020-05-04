Weather Authority: Sunny, cooler Tuesday ahead

The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny Tuesday with cooler temperatures.

Tuesday won't be as windy as Monday but temperatures will drop to the lower 60s before dropping into the mid-50s on Wednesday.

Rain returns to the forecast on Wednesday with occasional showers.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, dry. High: 63, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 59, Low: 46

THURSDAY: Slight chance of showers. High: 61, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Sunshine, cooler. High: 59, Low: 44

