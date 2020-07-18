Weather Authority: Sunny, dry Saturday as temperatures ramp up into 90s

The heatwave will ramp up on Saturday and Sunday as conditions will continue to climb into the 90-degree range.

FOX 29's Scott Williams expects temperatures to reach 95 degrees by mid-afternoon Saturday. The shore and Poconos will see a high of 85.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Temperatures on Sunday will feel close to 100 degrees in most areas. The National Weather Service has issued a preemptive excessive heat warning from Sunday until Tuesday.

___

SATURDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 95, Low: 72

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Sunny, steamy. High: 97, Low: 73

MONDAY: Oppressive heat. High: 99, Low: 77

TUESDAY: Hot, p.m. storm. High: 95, Low: 77

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP