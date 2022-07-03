Weather Authority: Sunny, less humid Sunday makes for perfect Fourth of July

The sun is back just in time to kick off those Fourth of July celebrations!

Lingering rain will make its way out of the forecast Sunday, taking most humidity with it. Sunny skies, highs in the 80s and less humidity will make for the perfect day to host your Fourth of July parties!

Fourth of July is shaping up to be pretty perfect, too! A little more humidity than Sunday, but more sun for grilling outside all day.

Rain is back starting Tuesday with scattered storms around the area, until it clears up again next weekend.

___

SUNDAY: Less humid. High: 84

MONDAY: Fourth of July. High: 88, Low: 66

TUESDAY: A few storms. High: 88, Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Pop-up storm. High: 86, Low: 70

THURSDAY: Pop-up storm. High: 86, Low: 70

FRIDAY: A few storms. High: 88, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Less humid. High: 84, Low: 68