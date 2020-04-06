Weather Authority: Sunny, mild Wednesday ahead

Temperatures will rise to the 70s by Wednesday before cooling down for the latter half of the week.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday in the form of scattered thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 74 Low: 49

THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms/windy. High: 59 Low: 39

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy/windy. High: 50 Low: 37

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 56 Low: 40

