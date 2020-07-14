Weather Authority: Sunny, warm Wednesday

Expect the warm temperatures to stick around with a high of 89 degrees Wednesday.

The sunny skies continue with dew points in the 60s making for sticky conditions.

Thursday should bring nearly identical forecasts with a bit more humidity expected.

Friday looks to be our next chance of seeing significant rain with storms likely.

By the weekend, temperatures will be back in the 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm, high of 89

THURSDAY: Humidity increases, high of 87

FRIDAY: Storms likely, high of 87

