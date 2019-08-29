Weather Authority: Sunny with a gusty breeze Thursday

The Delaware Valley’s recent cool-off will continue Thursday with high temperatures forecasted in the low 80s!

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is predicting sunny and breezy conditions with a high of 83 degrees Thursday.

Things will heat up briefly on Friday with a high of 87 degrees and plenty of sunshine. As we head into the weekend, things should cool off once again with plenty of sun and highs in the low 80s.

Meanwhile, southern parts of the United States have turned their focus to Hurricane Dorian. Dorian moved out over open waters early Thursday after doing limited damage in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Forecasters warn the storm is gaining strength and is now expected to strengthen to a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it approached Florida’s East Coast.