Weather Authority: Sunshine continues with chilly temperatures Friday

Chilly temperatures continue for your Friday before a rebound on Sunday.

Temperatures will remain in the 30s and 40s in most areas, but gusting winds will make conditions feel much colder. Most areas can expect winds to blow between 20 MPH to 35 MPH.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

With the added wind chill, temperatures will feel like the teens across the region. In the city, a high of 40 degrees will feel below freezing with the added wind chill. Morning and afternoon wind chill temperatures will sit in the mid-20s and peak at 30 by sundown.

___

Friday: Still windy. High: 42, Low: 29

Saturday: Cold, partly sunny. High: 38, Low: 26

Advertisement

Sunday: Sunny, chilly. High: 43, Low: 25

Monday: Mild, partly sunny. High: 58, Low: 34