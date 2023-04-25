Weather Authority: Thursday to be partly cloudy ahead of weekend with stretch of rain

Thursday will be a mild day in the Delaware Valley as below-average temperatures continue, but rain is on the way and will linger on and off for several days.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says Thursday will see early morning showers dry out before temperatures rise to the 60s on a partly sunny day.

Friday will be mostly dry until evening rain moves in and on Saturday, the day will start with consistent rain.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the day will begin dry but rain will move in by late morning and last all day.

Next week's temperatures are set to be cooler as they linger in the upper 50s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Drying out. High: 63, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Late-day rain. High: 60, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Soaking start. High: 62, Low: 51

SUNDAY: More rain. High: 65, Low: 52

MONDAY: Morning showers, afternoon sun. High: 62, Low: 52

TUESDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 58, Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 59, Low: 45