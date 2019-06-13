Weather Authority: Thursday to bring rain, afternoon storms

After a pleasant week of weather with mild temperatures and low humidity, the Philadelphia area will be dealing with rain for most of the day Thursday.

Round one of Thursday’s showers started overnight and was expected to continue into the late morning.

By midday, we should see a brief break in the action before scattered thunderstorms roll through the area during the evening.

The coastal system could bring between 1 to 2 inches of rain when all is said and done. Flood advisories were issued until 9 a.m. in Philadelphia and parts of several surrounding counties.

The good news is conditions will be clearing up come Friday, when we’re looking a sunny but windy day with highs I the mid-70s.

Then, our attention will turn to the weekend when we could see highs in the mid-80s with a chance of showers on Sunday.