Weather Authority: Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings expire for Philadelphia, southern NJ

A tornado warning has been resolved for parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including Philadelphia, Camden County, Burlington County, and Gloucester County.

The warning was in effect until 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, and was replaced with a severe thunderstorm warning upon expiration.

A bow of damaging winds and heavy rain came through earlier, and more storms are now moving into the area Wednesday evening, FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr said.

That first line of storms brought 163 reports of thunderstorm wind damage with multiple reports of power outages. In the wake of those storms, the sun has come out and now we have more Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings for some areas that got hit earlier.

We're keeping an eye on these developing storms that are moving toward the southeast.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for most of the Philadelphia region until 10 p.m.

Earlier, peak winds made it to 87 MPH in Brick Township, N.J. Malvern, Pa., got to 75 MPH. Those winds are hurricane-force gusts.

Moorestown, N.J., got to 73 MPH, in Harvey Cedars, N.J., it was 70 MPH gusts, and the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia saw an unbelievable 71 MPH gust, Orr said.

The problem is the sun is back out. The temperature fell from 88 degree to 69 in the wake of the rain, but by 4 p.m. we were back up to 82.

So, we have a lot of energy in the atmosphere, a cold front coming in more, and more heat and humidity.

After staying dry through dinnertime, we're seeing more storms forming, although it's not a wall of wind and rain like we saw earlier today. These storms should be moving offshore by 10 p.m.

Overnight, we'll have temperatures that are going to be in the 70s. We'll be back toward 90 degrees tomorrow.

The threat tomorrow will be flooding rain. So, we have more rounds of severe weather potential to go, Orr said.

THURSDAY: Rain Storm - High: 89, Low: 70

FRIDAY: Storm Chance - High: 88, Low: 69

SATURDAY: Hot Again - High: 86, Low: 72

