Weather Authority: Tornado Watch issued for several Pa, NJ counties

A Tornado Watch is in effect for several Pennsylvania and New Jersey counties through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The following counties are affected in Pennsylvania: Pennsylvania: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia.

In New Jersey, the following counties are affected: Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer and Warren.

Conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms with possible tornados. Hail and strong winds are also possible. Residents should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions.

Temperatures will reach a high of 85 degrees.

Storms may stick around all the way through Thursday before drying out for the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s and upper-70s for the remainder of the week.

TUESDAY: Showers, thunderstorms. High: 83 Low: 62

WEDNDESDAY: Sunny skies ahead of storms. High: 85 Low: 71

THURSDAY: Warm, storms. High: 86 Low: 66

FRIDAY: Nice and sunny. High: 77 Low: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80 Low: 61