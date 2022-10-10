Weather Authority: Tuesday to be sunny, pleasant day during seasonable autumn week

Tuesday is set to be a sunny and pleasant day during a seasonable fall week in the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says temperatures will begin in the 40s and 50s during the early hours of the day before see temperatures rise into the 70s by the afternoon.

Conditions will remain dry Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front moves rain and severe weather into the forecast.

According to forecasters, an isolated severe thunderstorm will move through the area with storms.

Areas of the Delaware Valley should expect an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain.

Looking ahead, the rain will move out before a sunny and pleasant weekend with clear weather present for the Phillies and Eagles games.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: A reality. High: 74, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: More clouds. High: 72, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 69, Low: 61

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 64, Low: 53

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 65, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. High: 67, Low: 52

MONDAY: Showers, cooler. High: 61, Low: 54