Weather Authority: Tuesday to see new line of afternoon storms bringing rain, thunderstorms

Severe storms that moved through parts of Pennsylvania on Monday evening have eased, but a new line of storms is expected to hit the Delaware Valley on Tuesday.

FOX 29's Weather Authority team says Monday's showers and storms have moved offshore after triggering tornado warnings and severe weather alerts.

Forecasters say the morning and afternoon hours will be mostly dry before unsettled weather moves in around 4 p.m.

Pop up showers and thunderstorms are expected to last throughout the afternoon commute.

Unsettled weather will continue throughout the evening, lasting until around 10 p.m.

Inconvenient rain will continue to impact the forecast for the next several days, according to forecasters.

Several counties across the area are under a Flood Watch for threats of thunderstorms and localized flooding up to five inches.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: High: 82, Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: High: 80, Low: 66

THURSDAY: High: 84, Low: 64

FRIDAY: High: 87, Low: 66

SATURDAY: High: 84, Low: 69

SUNDAY: High: 85, Low: 70

MONDAY: High: 86, Low: 70