Weather Authority: Unseasonably warm temps to begin the week

Monday and Tuesday will be warmer than normal, as winter trudges on.

A look at the first half of the workweek forecast shows that Punxsutawney Phil's prediction of an early spring looks like a safe bet. Highs on Monday will approach 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds are on the increase for Tuesday with highs still hovering near the 60 degree mark. Rainy weather will remain in the area on Wednesday and a return to winter by Thursday.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 60, Low: 38

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. High: 57, Low: 44

Wednesday: AM showers. High 46, Low: 44

Thursday: Rain likely. High 49, Low 34