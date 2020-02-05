Weather Authority: Unsettled weather pattern ahead with heavy rain expected

The Philadelphia area will experience heavy rain and possible flooding over the next few days.

Rain moves into the area Wednesday night. We will see periods of heavy rain Thursday and Friday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect starting Thursday afternoon into Friday afternoon.

A wintry mix is possible for the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

Sunshine returns Saturday with a mix of clouds and a high of 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Rain. High: 55 Low: 50

FRIDAY: AM rain. High: 52 Low: 29

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 32

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 32

