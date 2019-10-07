Weather Authority: Warm and humid Monday; cooler Tuesday

article

The Philadelphia area is slated for a warm and humid Monday before temperatures take a dip on Tuesday.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 80 degrees. Cloudy skies are expected.

Showers will return to the forecast by Tuesday, with temperatures reaching a high of around 69 degrees.

More showers are in store for Wednesday ahead of cloudy conditions Thursday and Friday.

-----

MONDAY: Cloudy. High: 80 Low: 57

TUESDAY: AM showers. High: 69 Low: 55

WEDNESDAY: Showers: 59 Low: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 62 Low: 52

FRIDAY Mostly cloudy. High: 63 Low: 54