Weather Authority: Warm and humid Monday; cooler Tuesday
article
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a warm and humid Monday before temperatures take a dip on Tuesday.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 80 degrees. Cloudy skies are expected.
Showers will return to the forecast by Tuesday, with temperatures reaching a high of around 69 degrees.
More showers are in store for Wednesday ahead of cloudy conditions Thursday and Friday.
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
-----
Advertisement
MONDAY: Cloudy. High: 80 Low: 57
TUESDAY: AM showers. High: 69 Low: 55
WEDNESDAY: Showers: 59 Low: 52
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 62 Low: 52
FRIDAY Mostly cloudy. High: 63 Low: 54