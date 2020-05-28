Weather Authority: Warm Friday with chance of showers

The last bits of Tropical Storm Bertha will pass through the area on Friday, with a chance of showers.

Showers will clear the region on Saturday and give way to sunshine. Temperatures will drop back down to seasonable levels on Sunday with clear skies.

FRIDAY: Humid, chance of showers. High: 84, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Showers to sun. High: 82, Low: 71

SUNDAY: Cooler, dry. High: 74, Low: 61

