Weather Authority: Warm, sunny weekend slated for region

Friday will begin a stretch of nearly identical warm and sunny conditions that will extend into next week.

FOX 29's forecast by the numbers scores Friday through Sunday a near-perfect 8. On all three days temperatures will peak at 90 and bottom out in the low 70s.

Friday will start notiecably humid thanks to high dew points during the early morning hours. By noon time, the dew points will begin to drop and make the air less heavy. Saturday and Sunday will be full of sun and seasonable heat. The latter half of the weekend may see a chance of a storm to help cool off the conditions.

Monday will provide a slight cool off from the weekend heat with a high of 87 and low of 68 under partly cloudy skies. However, Tuesday will break 90 and climb to 92 on Wednesday.

The seasonable temperatures will continue into Thursday, but a slight chance of a shower brough up from Hurricane Barry could douse the heat.