Weather Authority: Weekend warmup with record-breaking temperatures
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for record warmth this weekend.
Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 60s with a high of 67 on Saturday. The record for Jan. 11 is 66 degrees, which was set back in 1975.
There's a threat of light showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. Sunday will reach a high of 68 and won't drop below 63.
Friday: Mild, partly cloudy. High: 53
Saturday: Warm, cloudy. High: 67, Low: 48
Sunday: Morning rain, afternoon sun. High: 68, Low: 63
Monday: Mild, sunny. High: 54, Low: 40