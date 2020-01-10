Weather Authority: Weekend warmup with record-breaking temperatures

The Philadelphia area is slated for record warmth this weekend.

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 60s with a high of 67 on Saturday. The record for Jan. 11 is 66 degrees, which was set back in 1975.

There's a threat of light showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. Sunday will reach a high of 68 and won't drop below 63.

Friday: Mild, partly cloudy. High: 53

Saturday: Warm, cloudy. High: 67, Low: 48

Sunday: Morning rain, afternoon sun. High: 68, Low: 63

Monday: Mild, sunny. High: 54, Low: 40