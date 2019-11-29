Weather Authority: Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of the area

A storm system will bring snow and rain to the area Sunday into Monday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Upper Bucks, Lehigh, Carbon and Monroe counties starting Sunday, Dec. 1 at 7 a.m. until Monday, Dec. 2 until 7 p.m.

Philadelphia could see a possible mix that quickly changes to rain early Sunday. We will see some breaks from the rain Sunday night into Monday morning before it changes to snow. A quarter of an inch to 2 inches of snow is possible.

FOX 29's Jeff Robbins expects 2-4 inches in the Lehigh Valley. The Poconos could see 4-8 inches of snow with ice accumulations.

DOWNLOAD FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Advertisement

__________

Saturday: Sunny, cold. High: 45, Low: 29.

Sunday: Cold, rain. High: 47, Low: 34.

Monday: Morning rain. High: 39, Low: 36.