Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County
4
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Flood Watch
until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 4:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County

Windy weather causes coastal flooding before sunny, chilly Sunday in Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware

By
Published  March 23, 2024 1:46pm EDT
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - By lunchtime on Saturday, we had over an inch of rain across parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey.

This led to big puddles on the road and caused some flooding issues.

Philadelphia weekend weather washout: Heavy rain expected Saturday, prompting Flood Watch

Friday will be chilly and windy before rain begins overnight. 1-3 inches of rain are expected in most of the area, prompting Flood Watches through Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service even issued flood warnings for areas along I-95 Saturday morning.  

Keep up to date with the latest weather warnings on our weather page.

Even though it's dry for your dinnertime, it will be windy, particularly in South Jersey.

The strong afternoon winds coming in from the east, from over the ocean, will push ocean water inland into the creeks near the coast and cause coastal flooding, despite the dry weather.

The windy weather will continue all weekend, but the coastal flooding won't because the wind direction shifts and will no longer push the water inland.

Plan for a sunny, windy, and chilly Sunday.

Share your rain gauge pictures, rainfall amounts, and weather pictures on our FOX29 socials, and we'll share some tonight at 10 PM!  Don't forget to let us know your county. 