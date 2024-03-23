Windy weather causes coastal flooding before sunny, chilly Sunday in Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware

By lunchtime on Saturday, we had over an inch of rain across parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey.

This led to big puddles on the road and caused some flooding issues.

The National Weather Service even issued flood warnings for areas along I-95 Saturday morning.



Even though it's dry for your dinnertime, it will be windy, particularly in South Jersey.

The strong afternoon winds coming in from the east, from over the ocean, will push ocean water inland into the creeks near the coast and cause coastal flooding, despite the dry weather.

The windy weather will continue all weekend, but the coastal flooding won't because the wind direction shifts and will no longer push the water inland.

Plan for a sunny, windy, and chilly Sunday.

