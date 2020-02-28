What you need to know: Code Blue information for Philadelphia

article

When the National Weather Bureau predicts a wind chill temperature of 20 degrees and below, or precipitation with temperatures below 32 degrees, a Code Blue is declared.

What does that mean for Philadelphia residents?

If residents see a person who appears to be homeless during a Code Blue, they are urged to contact the Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984.

If residents are concerned about an elderly person, they are urged to contact Philadelphia Corporation for Aging at 215-765-9040.

Code Blues affect your furry friends as well. If you see a pet outside, you are urged to contact Philadelphia's Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) at 267-385-3800. ACCT also provides free straw for outdoor pet shelters.

