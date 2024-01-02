Winter weather forecast: Weekend storm expected to bring snow, rain across Delaware Valley

A big storm is headed toward the Delaware Valley this weekend, and the FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking its progress.

It's set to hit from dinnertime Saturday, until lunchtime Sunday, with some areas seeing snow, and others mostly rain.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says it's too early to tell who will get the snow, because a slight change in the storm's track means a lot more spots will get rain instead.

However, if the storm tracks more out to sea, then snow will fall in more places.

Future radars currently show much of South Jersey and Delaware on the rain side of the storm with some snowfall toward the end of the storm.

Pennsylvania is on the snow side at the moment, but that is expected to change as the storm tracks closer.

Be prepared either way, because whether it's snow or rain, you'll be getting lots of it!

That includes getting the snow blower ready, because it has been a while since we've needed it.

It's been over 700 days since Philadelphia has seen an inch of snow. The last snowstorm to hit the city was right at the end of January 2022.

The January 29, 2022, storm brought over a foot of snow down the shore and close to six inches to Philadelphia.

FOX 29 will keep you updated on the latest track of the storm all week, with county-by-county snowfall totals closer to the weekend.