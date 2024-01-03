Philadelphia snow forecast: Winter storm could finally break snowfall drought this weekend

The Philadelphia area has gone nearly two full years without a measurable snowfall, but that could all come to an end this weekend!

A potentially major winter storm is headed toward the Delaware Valley this weekend, and the FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking all the potential effects.

While some areas are projected to see some snow, others will get mostly rain.

Future radar shows Pennsylvania on the snow side of the storm, with rainfall in both South Jersey and Delaware south of Wilmington.

A look at forecasted conditions for Satursday and Sunday as of Wednesday morning.

However, it's still unclear where the cutoff between rain and snow will land when the storm arrives right after lunchtime on Saturday, and sticks around through lunchtime Sunday.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says a slight change in the storm's track could mean more rain or snow near the cutoff, but to prepare for lots of either!

Related article

Looking back, it's been over 700 days since Philadelphia has seen an inch of snow.

The city's last snowstorm was January 29, 2022. It brought over a foot of snow down the shore and close to six inches to Philadelphia.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority will keep you updated on the latest track of the storm all week, along with snowfall totals county-by-county closer to the weekend when the rain-snow cutoff becomes clear.