Winter weather outlook: How much snow to expect this winter season

By , , and
Published 
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Winter Weather Outlook: How much snow to expect in Philly

The big weather question every winter is how much snow can we expect. The FOX 29 Weather Authority breaks down the numbers for the 2023-2024 winter season.

PHILADELPHIA - The big weather question every winter is how much snow can we expect?

The FOX 29 Weather Authority has combed through the data in a winter weather outlook for the region and breaks down that data into six numbers.

  • 25 = there is a 25 percent chance of a white Christmas.
  • 13 = there will be 13 days of snow on the ground is forecasted for the area.
  • 1 = January is the first month and will be the coldest month.
  • 7 = grocery store runs. A wetter El Niño pattern means more snow opportunities, which leads to seven runs to the grocery store because of snowfall.
  • 8 = four inconvenient snows under three inches and four good, heavy, plowable snows of three inches or more.
  • 26 = there will be 26 inches of snow in Philadelphia for the 2023-2024 winter season.