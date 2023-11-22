Winter weather outlook: How much snow to expect this winter season
PHILADELPHIA - The big weather question every winter is how much snow can we expect?
The FOX 29 Weather Authority has combed through the data in a winter weather outlook for the region and breaks down that data into six numbers.
- 25 = there is a 25 percent chance of a white Christmas.
- 13 = there will be 13 days of snow on the ground is forecasted for the area.
- 1 = January is the first month and will be the coldest month.
- 7 = grocery store runs. A wetter El Niño pattern means more snow opportunities, which leads to seven runs to the grocery store because of snowfall.
- 8 = four inconvenient snows under three inches and four good, heavy, plowable snows of three inches or more.
- 26 = there will be 26 inches of snow in Philadelphia for the 2023-2024 winter season.