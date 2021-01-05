ShopRite announces 16 South Jersey COVID-19 vaccination sites

article

In an effort to join the fight against COVID-19, ShopRite has announced that it will open 16 vaccination sites in South Jersey.

A total of 39 ShopRites will offer vaccinations statewide. According to ShopRite officials, their pharmacies will follow the federal government’s distribution schedule, and are taking a phased approach to the vaccine’s distribution, focusing on those individuals at highest risk of exposure.

In this first phase, persons working in the healthcare profession are prioritized to receive the vaccine.

"We are excited to be part of the initial stages of this unprecedented public health campaign as we begin vaccinating healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jeffrey Mondelli, RPh.

Currently, the vaccine is not available to the general public but ShopRite officials say that they are prepared to continue vaccinations through all phases.

Advertisement

So far, ShopRite has received an initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine which requires two rounds of shots to be effective.

All the following ShopRites are participating in vaccinations:

ShopRite Pharmacy of Absecon

ShopRite Pharmacy of Berlin

ShopRite Pharmacy of Bernardsville

ShopRite Pharmacy of Byram

ShopRite Pharmacy of Chews Landing

ShopRite Pharmacy of Clark

ShopRite Pharmacy of Clinton

ShopRite Pharmacy of East Brunswick

ShopRite Pharmacy of Elizabeth

ShopRite Pharmacy of Englewood

ShopRite Pharmacy of Flanders

ShopRite Pharmacy of Glassboro

ShopRite Pharmacy of Greater Morristown

ShopRite Pharmacy of Greenwich

ShopRite Pharmacy of Hamilton Marketplace

ShopRite Pharmacy of Hazlet

ShopRite Pharmacy of Hillsborough

ShopRite Pharmacy of Hunterdon

ShopRite Pharmacy of Lincoln Park

ShopRite Pharmacy of Little Falls

ShopRite Pharmacy of Livingston

ShopRite Pharmacy of Marlboro

ShopRite Pharmacy of Marmora

ShopRite Pharmacy of Medford

ShopRite Pharmacy of Millville

ShopRite Pharmacy of Mullica Hill

ShopRite Pharmacy of Newark

ShopRite Pharmacy of Newton

ShopRite Pharmacy of Pennington

ShopRite Pharmacy of Rio Grande

ShopRite Pharmacy of Rochelle Park

ShopRite Pharmacy of Somers Point

ShopRite Pharmacy of Spotswood

ShopRite Pharmacy of Union Mill Road

ShopRite Pharmacy of Upper Deerfield

ShopRite Pharmacy of Washington

ShopRite Pharmacy of West Milford

ShopRite Pharmacy of Manahawkin

ShopRite Pharmacy of Fischer Boulevard

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter