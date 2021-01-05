ShopRite announces 16 South Jersey COVID-19 vaccination sites
KEASBY, N.J. - In an effort to join the fight against COVID-19, ShopRite has announced that it will open 16 vaccination sites in South Jersey.
A total of 39 ShopRites will offer vaccinations statewide. According to ShopRite officials, their pharmacies will follow the federal government’s distribution schedule, and are taking a phased approach to the vaccine’s distribution, focusing on those individuals at highest risk of exposure.
In this first phase, persons working in the healthcare profession are prioritized to receive the vaccine.
"We are excited to be part of the initial stages of this unprecedented public health campaign as we begin vaccinating healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jeffrey Mondelli, RPh.
Currently, the vaccine is not available to the general public but ShopRite officials say that they are prepared to continue vaccinations through all phases.
So far, ShopRite has received an initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine which requires two rounds of shots to be effective.
All the following ShopRites are participating in vaccinations:
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Absecon
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Berlin
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Bernardsville
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Byram
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Chews Landing
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Clark
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Clinton
- ShopRite Pharmacy of East Brunswick
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Elizabeth
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Englewood
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Flanders
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Glassboro
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Greater Morristown
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Greenwich
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Hamilton Marketplace
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Hazlet
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Hillsborough
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Hunterdon
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Lincoln Park
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Little Falls
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Livingston
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Marlboro
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Marmora
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Medford
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Millville
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Mullica Hill
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Newark
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Newton
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Pennington
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Rio Grande
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Rochelle Park
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Somers Point
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Spotswood
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Union Mill Road
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Upper Deerfield
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Washington
- ShopRite Pharmacy of West Milford
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Manahawkin
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Fischer Boulevard
