NJ opening vaccine eligibility April 19 to those 16, older

New Jersey is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 16 or older beginning April 19, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Murphy, a Democrat, said the expansion comes two weeks ahead of plan and added that it's the "right time to put our program into higher gear." The announcement came the same day that those 55 and older as well as people in other jobs categories became eligible for the vaccine.

The most densely populated state in the country began its arduous vaccination rollout in early December. State officials are hoping to inoculate 70% of the state’s adult population, or nearly 5 million people, in the months ahead.

To help speed up that process, New Jersey has opened six mega-sites that serve as vaccination hubs for residents across the state. The sites - located in Morris, Gloucester, Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, and Middlesex counties - are joined by more than 200 smaller sites to expedite the rollout.

Those smaller sites include individual hospitals, federally qualified health centers, urgent care centers, chain pharmacies, and localized sites created in coordination with county & local health departments.

Murphy has promised to get 70% of the state's adult population, or 4.7 million people, vaccinated by the end of June.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Jersey has risen over the past two weeks from about 4,004 new cases on March 20 to 4,363. new cases per day on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

