CVS, Rite Aid to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in New Jersey

CVS and Rite Aid pharmacies at select locations in New Jersey will begin to administer the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

New Jersey state and county officials are beginning to see a light at the end of a long, long tunnel.

On Thursday, 500 people got their second vaccine dose at Camden County Community College, bringing the number of vaccines administered to 14,000 in the county, with the pace picking up.

"We have the capability of administering 2,000 vaccines a day. All we need are the vaccine, and we’re hearing more and more good news from the Biden Administration and from Governor Murphy," Camden County Board of Commissioners Louis Cappelli said.

Gov. Phil Murphy says CVS and Rite Aid will begin administering shots Friday at select locations.

"CVS will be receiving approximately 19,900 doses and Rite Aid will be receiving about 7,500 doses," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "These are certainly welcome additions to the doses we’re already receiving for our state efforts."

