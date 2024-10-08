2024 Election: The role Gen Z, Millennials could play

If you have any doubt how important the youth vote is to both campaigns, just rewind to the Republican and Democratic National Conventions this past summer.

"You’re going to be the generation that saves this country. You wanna be a rebel. You want to be a hippie. You want to stick it to the man. Show up on your college campus and try calling yourself a conservative," remarked former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy at the RNC.

"As the saying goes if you’re not at the table you’re on the menu. So Gen Z, let's take our seat in our democracy," activist and social media influencer Olivia Julianna stated at the DNC.

Gen Z and Millennials combined, 18 to 43 years old, now make up the largest voting block in U.S. history at 48 and a half percent, according to Rock the Vote. Sixteen million are now reportedly eligible to vote in their first presidential election.

We spoke to three University of Pennsylvania juniors who are part of that 16 million.

"Blue up and down the ballot," said Lucas Eisen, Penn Dems Political Director.

"Our votes really do matter here. And I think that’s the message we’re trying to send," added Ellie Goluboff-Schragger, Penn Dems President.

They’ve also chosen to take leadership roles in Penn’s Democratic group, juggling schoolwork with driving voter turnout, canvassing, and meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris.

When asked about the most important issues for them, Lucas replied, "My big three are climate change, gun control, and reproductive rights. Reproductive rights or LGBTQ rights are kind of I don’t know equally important. So maybe big four."

Veronica Smith, Penn Dems Vice President, echoed this sentiment, "Yeah it's the same: climate change, gun control, reproductive rights."

For Philadelphia’s Young Republicans, they’ve also been knocking on doors, registering voters, and hosting debate watch parties. Their average member is in their early 30s - millennials.

Matt Lamborgese, Chairman of the Philadelphia Young Republicans, when asked about his key issues, said, "Well I think for me, like a lot of people, it's the economy. You know we’ve seen high inflation now for years. A lot of this was caused directly by the policies of the Biden-Harris administration and the money they pumped into the system. Right now there’s a lot of young people in Philadelphia and elsewhere in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania that are feeling that pressure. They’re starting their careers and their dollars are not going as far."

But will these hot-button issues be enough to drive tens of millions of young voters to the polls? Historically, they don't show up en masse like the older age groups.

"They’ve been called fickle because they’re not a reliable age group to actually show up to the polls. So what do you make of that description?" Ellie responded, "I don’t think it’s fair. I think it would be fair to say that we’re disillusioned and that there’s a reason why people kind of feel like they don’t want to turn out or that they’re not inspired by what’s going on in the government at the moment."

Matt chimed in, "I think that’s definitely something that applies to your college-age voters. But what I will say is we’re seeing a lot of support right now for President Trump on college campuses, particularly among the young men. Will that translate into votes on Election Day? We’ll see on, you know, the day after."

Both groups are feeling the heat to turn out the youth vote. Whether they consider this combative political season normal depends on who you ask.

"I would say this is normal. I mean, this is a high-profile election. It’s a presidential year. You know we have a senate race which, you know, frankly could decide the balance of power in the United States Senate right here. So yeah, I would say this is normal," stated Matt.

"We agree on certain things and we’re not far away. But things have gotten so extreme and so crazy, and I think that’s kind of what pushed us to get involved. Is that, like the other side? Donald Trump’s America is so scary to us that we’d want to do everything we can," Veronica added.

Two generations worth watching.



