Bob Brooks wins Democratic primary for PA’s 7th Congressional District, AP projects

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The Brief Bob Brooks is projected to win the Democratic primary in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. A former firefighter in Bethlehem, Brooks now serves as the President of Pennsylvania Professional Firefighters. Brooks received many endorsements along the campaign trail, including from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.



Former firefighter and union president Bob Brooks is the projected winner of the Democratic primary in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

The backstory:

Bob Brooks campaigned on economic development, public safety and support for small businesses.

He spent 20 years as a firefighter in Bethlehem and now serves as the union President of the Pennsylvania Professional firefighters Association, according to his campaign website .

He has sought to appeal to moderate Democratic voters in the swing district.

Dig deeper:

Brooks has vowed to fight for the working class, calling Washington a "dumpster fire" run by billionaires and big corporations.

"The system isn’t broken. It’s working the way it was designed: by and for the super rich," Brooks' website reads.

In a bulleted list of campaign promises, Brooks backs term limits and ending stock trading in congress, saying "if you want to get rich, don't run for office." He also hopes to impose fair taxes for the rich and banning corporate PAC money from politics.

What they're saying:

Brooks has received major endorsements from local and national political figureheads, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator Bernie Sanders, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"Bob has always had my back — and I am proud to endorse him in this race and stand with him in the fight to make life more affordable and get stuff done for our communities," Gov. Shapiro said.

He has also been given endorsements from workers' unions like the International Association of Firefighters, Ironworkers Local 404, and Teamsters Local 773.