Check 2020 General Election results for New Jersey

The window to vote in-person in New Jersey has passed, although most of the state had already turned in a mail-in ballot before Election Day.

In response to growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the state held its first mostly mail-in election this year. More than 3.5 million voters returned their ballots to county officials prior to Election Day, state election authorities have said. That’s 88% of 2016′s turnout.

Election Day went to plan for Democrats Joe Biden and Cory Booker, who won at the top of the ticket in New Jersey’s first mostly mail-in election.

Biden will pocket the state’s 14 electoral votes, and Booker will head back to Washington for a second full term. Their victories confirm Democrats’ firm control of the state’s presidential electors and the party’s lock on Senate seats.

Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump, while Booker won against Rik Mehta, a business executive with a law degree and a doctorate in pharmacy, who staunchly supported the president.

Voters New Jersey's 2nd congressional district will decide between incumbent Democrat-turned-Republican Jeff Van Drew or political newcomer Amy Kennedy.

In a three-question referendum section, New Jersey voters decided whether to legalize recreational marijuana. If the measure passes, the state's constitution would be amended, and the commission that oversees the medical marijuana program would also establish the market for recreational use.



Thanks in part to the surge in early voting from mail-in ballots, New Jersey entered Election Day already in the process of tallying votes. Results are still expected to lag on election night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report