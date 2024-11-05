Live Election Results: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware cast votes for President, Senate, and more

The Brief Polls have closed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware and vote counting is underway. The presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is just one of a number of high-stakes races unfolding in our area. Pennsylvania, with 19 electoral college votes, is considered one of the most important swing states in the race.



Polls have closed and votes are being counted in Pennsylvania , New Jersey and Delaware as the 2024 Election nears its highly anticipated conclusion.

Pennsylvania, one of a handful of swing states, is expected to play an impactful role in deciding who will lead the country for the next four years.

Polls will remain open until 10 p.m. in Cambria County after a judge allowed the 2-hour extension earlier today due to a voting machine outage.

President Joe Biden flipped the state blue in the last presidential election, but Donald Trump previously won Pennsylvania in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.

New Jersey and Delaware were called by the Associated Press for Kamala Harris shortly after polls closed, keeping the democratic strongholds blue.

Both candidates made several stops in Pennsylvania during their campaign blitzes, and the only presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was hosted in Philadelphia – a city with over 1M registered voters.

Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide the next President of the United States, choosing between Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and former President Donald Trump (R). (Getty Images)

Incumbent Bob Casey (D) and David McCormick (R) along with five other candidates are vying for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat. Casey, whose website describes him as "a voice for middle-class families, workers, and seniors," has won his last three re-election bids since he first won a U.S. Senate seat in 2006.

Meanwhile, McCormick has never held a political office and lost the 2022 Pennsylvania Republican primary for U.S. Senate to Dr. Mehmet Oz, who ultimately lost to John Fetterman. Still, the Associated Press called McCormick's campaign "the strongest challenge to Casey in his three reelection bids."

Attorney General, Auditor General, Treasurer, State Senate, State House

Voters also cast their ballots Tuesday to decide statewide races for Attorney General, Auditor General and Treasurer. More than a dozen U.S. House races are unfolding across the state, and even more candidates are vying for seats in the state’s Senate and House of Representatives.

U.S. House races were called by the Associated Press for representatives Brandan Boyle, Dwight Evans and Mary Gay Scanlon shortly after polls closed.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Kim was elected Tuesday to the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican businessman Curtis Bashaw for the seat that opened when Bob Menendez resigned this year after his federal conviction on bribery charges.

Kim, a three-term congressman from central New Jersey, becomes the first Korean-American in the Senate. In a recent interview, he said that accomplishment would validate his parents’ decision 50 years ago to immigrate to the United States. He was the state’s first Asian-American to be elected to Congress when he defeated a Republican incumbent in 2018.

A former Obama administration national security aide, Kim was a Rhodes Scholar and has a Ph.D. from Oxford. He’s presented himself as an unassuming, hard-working official and gained national attention in 2021 when he was spotted cleaning up the U.S. Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection, bagging trash.

Kim's victory keeps a reliably Democratic seat under his party’s control. He is also expected to take up the seat sooner than January because of Menendez’s resignation. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has said that George Helmy, who is serving the remainder of Menendez’s term, will step down and the winner of Tuesday’s election would be appointed.

Like New Jersey, Delaware is also considered a democratic stronghold and many experts expect it will stay that way for the presidency in 2024. The First State last elected George H.W. Bush in the 1988 election, and has since remained blue through eight presidential election cycles.

The Associate Press called the U.S. Senate race in Delaware for Lisa Blunt Rochester, a democrat who defeated republican challenger Eric Hansen. Meanwhile, Sarah McBride is hoping to become the first elected transgender State Representative in Delaware's U.S. House race against political newcomer John Whalen.

Governor, State Senate, State House

Matt Meyer, a former school math teacher and small business owner, has won the governor's race in Delaware.

Meyer, who promised voters to fix the state's "broken and underfunded education system," beat Delaware House minority leader Michael Ramone.

The governor's office was up for grabs in Delaware after democrat John Carney decided not to run for re-election and launched his campaign for Mayor of Wilmington.

Voters also selected candidates from nine of the state's senate districts, and Delaware House of Representatives candidates from 40 legislative districts.