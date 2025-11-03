NJ governors race: Issues most important to South Jersey residents

The Brief New Jersey is holding a gubernatorial election with Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill as candidates. Atlantic City residents will vote for their next mayor amid controversy surrounding the incumbent. Pennsylvania voters will decide on the retention of three state Supreme Court justices.



Tuesday marks a significant day as voters head to the polls for crucial elections across the region.

New Jersey's gubernatorial race

What we know:

New Jersey is one of only two states with a gubernatorial election this year.

Jack Ciattarelli is representing the GOP, while Mikie Sherrill is the Democratic candidate.

The outcome could provide early insights into next year's midterm elections.

Polls open at 6:00 a.m.

Local perspective:

Residents in South Jersey, like Jalina Agosto, are focused on economic issues.

"The cost of living many of us are struggling you know we work and even working is not enough," said Agosto.

Meanwhile, Camden business owner Fernando Quezada believes there might be a shift toward the Republican side due to economic concerns.

Atlantic City's mayoral race

Incumbent Democratic Mayor Marty Small Sr. is running against Republican Naeem Khan.

Mayor Small is facing charges, along with his wife, for allegedly abusing their 16-year-old daughter.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Despite the controversies, the candidates are relying on a big turnout.

Some residents, like Ray Vincent from Camden, feel disillusioned. "Because I don’t think my vote matters actually," said Vincent.

Pennsylvania's judicial and district attorney races

Across the river in Pennsylvania, three state Supreme Court justices are up for retention.

A ‘yes’ vote would keep the current court in place, while a no vote would start a two-year process to elect a new justice.

In Philadelphia, the district attorney's race sees incumbent Larry Krasner seeking a third term against former Judge Pat Dugan, who is running on the Republican ticket.

What we don't know:

The final outcomes of these races remain to be seen. Download the FOX Local app and tune in to our live shows on Tuesday for Election Day coverage and results.