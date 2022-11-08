Election Day in Pennsylvania: All eyes on high-profile US Senate race between Fetterman, Oz

article

The polls are open in Pennsylvania and the high-profile Senate race is one that the entire country will be watching as the results are likely to impact the political future of the swing state and majority control of the United States Senate.

The race’s candidates include Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman, the Democratic candidate who is running on a campaign promise of holding Washington accountable, has faced questions about his healthy after he suffered a stroke in May.

After a televised debate with Oz, concerns about Fetterman’s abilities grew, Fetterman appeared to struggle to answer some questions.

In a discussion with FOX 29, Fetterman pushed back against claims that he is unfit to lead, reiterating that his bounce back from his stoke represents what he wants Pennsylvania voters to keep in mind about his campaign.

"Again, I got knocked down and I get back up and that’s really at the core of this campaign," he said. "To anyone in Pennsylvania hat got knocked down, that had to get back up, whether its a community left behind that had to get back up, that’s really at the core of why I’m running this campaign."

The Fetterman campaign is hoping a last-minute endorsement from Oprah can help reignite momentum.

Oz, whose campaign promise is focused on rebuilding layers of society that have been failed by politicians, was slightly ahead of Fetterman in the latest Insider Advanage/FOX 29 poll with a 2% lead.

The former heart surgeon and television host received endorsements from the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police and former President Donald Trump.

While Fetterman faced challenges following his stroke, Oz faced his own critiques around his relationship with Turkey, the birth country of his parents -where he also has citizenship - ahead of the primary election. Oz has since said he would renounce his dual citizenship in Turkey if he is elected.

A win from Oz would serve as a hopeful sign to Republicans who are predicting a red wave in response to concerns about the economy, crime and the Biden Administration’s leadership. Meanwhile, Democrats hope backlash from the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade will help keep the momentum for Democrat candidates.

The seat is being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

Polls close at 8 p.m. and all ballots will begin being counted after the closure of all polling locations, according to Pennsylvania election officials.