Germantown 12-year-old’s new car cleaning business is booming

A 12-year-old Philadelphia boy who recently started his own car cleaning service says his business is already booming!

Jabre Dutton has already shown he has a real knack for business at a young age.

He told FOX 29's Lauren Johnson Wednesday morning that his car cleaning business simply started as a Facebook post in August.

Since then, his small business has grown and he's made his services available by appointment using the Booksy app. His washing services are priced between $30 and $45.

Jabre celebrated his 12th birthday Wednesday with a new cell phone to help him with his business.

He was also able to celebrate with a special, car wash themed birthday cake delivered by FOX 29's Bob Kelly and baked by Holmesburg Bakery.

